Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson equalled this Premier League record on Friday

No defender in Premier League history has provided more assists in a season than Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

The Scotland international set up his 10th and 11th goals of 2018/19 against Huddersfield on Friday, crossing for Sadio Mane to head home the Reds’ second in the 23rd minute, before laying on the fifth and final goal scored by Mohamed Salah.

Robertson’s driving runs and pinpoint delivery have been a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s attacking game plan this term, and the former Hull man now has two more matches to overtake Leighton Baines and Andy Hinchcliffe at the top of the all-time defensive assist charts.

Baines registered 11 assists for Everton in 2010/11, when Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals finished seventh in the Premier League, while Hinchcliffe reached the same tally for the Toffees in 1994/95.

Robertson’s double on Friday moved him up to joint-fourth place in the overall standings for 2018/19, behind only Ryan Fraser (12), Christian Eriksen (12) and Eden Hazard (13)

Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield moved them back to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Burnley on Sunday.

