Anfield must be a fortress again, says Allen

Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen is keen to replicate the home form that saw the Anfield club come close to winning the Premier League title in 2013-14.

Under Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool won 16 out of their 19 home games two seasons ago and Allen is determined to turn Anfield into a fortress once more this campaign.

"Home form is something huge for any team, but I think if you look back to the season where we finished runners-up our home form was incredible,” Allen told the Liverpool website.

"Teams were dreading coming to Anfield and you almost felt that walking out onto the pitch, and you were ahead already, so that’s what we want to try and recreate and we want to give the fans things to cheer about.

"We want good results, exciting performances and I think the brand of football the manager wants to bring is going to do that in itself.

"I think the supporters will respond really well to it and it only takes one or two things to set that ball rolling, and hopefully we can go on a great run at Anfield."

Liverpool have won two out of their four home games in the Premier League so far this campaign. They host Southampton on Sunday.