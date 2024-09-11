Angel Gomes has given nod to Manchester United return - with contract up next summer

By
published

Former Manchester United star Angel Gomes earned his first England start on Tuesday evening, four years after leaving Old Trafford

Former Manchester United star Angel Gomes

Every club has those ones that got away – and Manchester United are no different, with youth products who either didn’t make the grade, developed later or found their route to the first team blocked, only to make it big elsewhere.

Manchester United have one of the biggest academies in English football, so naturally they have their fair share of Pogbas. The Red Devils have just seen former Carrington hopeful Angel Gomes make his England debut, too, over the international break.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.