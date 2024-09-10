Manchester United to battle with Real Madrid for wonderkid: report

By
published

Manchester United face a transfer battle against one of Europe's heavyweights

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United enjoyed a productive summer transfer window, bringing in five new first-team players, bolstering the club’s defence, midfield and attack.

The summer spree which saw almost £200million spent on Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte, came in response to last season’s eighth-placed finish, which was the club’s worst in the Premier League era.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.