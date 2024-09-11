German media hit back at 'Dutch Maguire' Matthijs de Ligt, following 'explosive' Bayern Munich dig after Manchester United move

German outlet BILD have got all prissy about Matthijs de Ligt's entirely asinine comment comparing the size of English stadium crowds to their German counterparts.

The Dutchman made the move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United this summer in a £38m move, with Erik ten Hag turning to another trusted figure from his Ajax past in an effort to shore up his defence.

De Ligt was asked about his move while away on international duty with the Netherlands on Saturday, and his answer did not please the German tabloid.

VIDEO Why Lee Carsley Might Fix England

Bild get all petty over Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt's 'explosive' dig

Matthijs de Ligt left Bayern to step into the spotlight, apparently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not at all completely overstating the whole thing in the name of faux outrage, BILD describe De Light's comments as 'explosive'.

Those of a sensitive disposition should strap in for this... De Ligt said he is happy to have moved to Manchester United because: “I stay in the spotlight. The Premier League has more spectators, the Bundesliga less.”

Boom! Kablammo! One can only imagine that De Ligt then dropped his microphone and walked off the stage to the strains of DMX smash X Gon' Give It To Ya.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

De Ligt is actually the Dutch Maguire isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/2XlufsiIN4September 7, 2024

Pushing their spectacles up their nose, BILD sniff: “Interesting: in the stadium audience ranking, Bayern is ahead of the Red Devils. The German record champions recorded an average attendance of 75,000 per game in the 2023/24 season. Man United had around 73,500 per game. This was the result of a SPOBIS analysis from the summer of 2024.”

Timidly, they mutter something about the Premier League having by far the bigger global TV audience share, before declaring they can throw De Ligt's football boots over the building and that's the real quiz.

They cock a further snook at the defender by pointing out De Ligt was at fault for letting Edin Dzeko get free to score for Bosnia and Herzegovina against the Netherlands, embedding a tweet from an entirely impartial Liverpool fan-based social media account describing De Ligt as 'the Dutch Maguire' which, in fairness, is quite funny.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United linked with Jamal Musiala following 'chats' bombshell: report

Erik ten Hag could be aided by 'new-signing boost' as injured star closes in on return

‘Ruud van Nistelrooy is an excellent coach – you can tell that he’s addicted to football. He loves analysing the game. I’ve been really impressed by his ideas’: Manchester United star enjoying working with Dutch coach at Old Trafford