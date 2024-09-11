German media hit back at 'Dutch Maguire' Matthijs de Ligt, following 'explosive' Bayern Munich dig after Manchester United move

Things have got a bit petty over in Germany after Matthijs de Ligt explained what attracted him to Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt of the Netherlands at Euro 2024
Matthijs de Ligt delivered an absolute verbal smackdown to German football (apparently) (Image credit: Alamy)

German outlet BILD have got all prissy about Matthijs de Ligt's entirely asinine comment comparing the size of English stadium crowds to their German counterparts.

The Dutchman made the move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United this summer in a £38m move, with Erik ten Hag turning to another trusted figure from his Ajax past in an effort to shore up his defence.

