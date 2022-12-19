Angers open to selling Morocco star Azzedine Ounahi in January amid English interest

Morocco star Azzedine Ounahi is set for an Angers exit after the French club’s president revealed he’s open to a January sale, with clubs across Europe showing interest.

Ounahi was one of the stars of the Atlas Lions’ remarkable run to the semi-finals at the World Cup.

The midfielder featured in all seven of Morocco’s games as they became the first African and Arab side to reach the last four.

His eye-catching displays earned admiring glances from West Ham and Leicester City, according to 90Min (opens in new tab), as well as European giants Juventus and Barcelona.

Ounahi currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 side Angers, and their president Said Chabane admitted that a January sale could be on the cards.

“We have had many offers for him, from big and medium-sized clubs,” Chabane told RTL Sport.

“They have come from all over, from Italy, Spain, England, and France.

“Our wish is to find an agreement in January, but also that he can remain until the end of the season.”

Ounahi made 14 appearances for Angers this season before the World Cup break, but it’s been a difficult campaign for the club, who sit bottom of Ligue 1 with eight points.