Ankle surgery ends Routledge's season

Wayne Routledge is to miss the remainder of Swansea City's season following an operation on a long-standing ankle injury.

The winger has featured regularly for Garry Monk this term, but will be sidelined for the remaining five matches of the Premier League season, including Saturday's clash with former club Newcastle United.

"The 30-year-old has undergone an operation to cure the long-standing injury in order for him to return in time for pre-season training," Swansea said in a statement on their official website.

Due to Routledge's absence, Swansea have opted to recall 22-year-old winger Modou Barrow from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Barrow has made one appearance for Swansea in the league as well as two in this season's FA Cup - scoring in the 6-2 third-round win over Tranmere Rovers.

Following his switch to Forest in March, Barrow featured just twice for the Championship side.