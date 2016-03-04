Ankle surgery likely to end Tettey's season

Norwich City midfielder Alexander Tettey is to undergo ankle surgery and will likely miss the rest of the season, manager Alex Neil has confirmed.

Tettey was injured in the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Chelsea and was subsequently taken for an X-ray.

Neil told Norwich's official website the 29-year-old will go under the knife and it is unlikely he will play any further part in the team's battle against the drop.

The Scot added at a news conference: "Alex Tettey has hurt his ankle ligaments. It's not good news, but we've got strength in depth in that area."