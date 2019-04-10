Antonio Conte might be in this job next season – and be rewarded handsomely indeed

Conte’s former club Juventus are on course for their eighth straight Serie A title, while Inter’s season has been marred by manager Luciano Spalletti’s arguments with former captain Mauro Icardi.

Inter bosses are keen for a fresh start next season, and hope to secure a first Serie A title since 2010.

Conte has been without a side since his sacking by Chelsea last year, but would not prove a cheap option for the Nerazzurri: reports suggest he is demanding a £9 million salary to take on the role.

That would mean he commands an annual wage around £2.5 million higher than Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri.

And with current coach Spalletti still having two years left on his contract at San Siro, Inter would have to shell out a hefty amount to sack him this summer too.

With Icardi’s future in doubt, and another star Ivan Perisic a target for a number of top Premier League sides, Conte could have a major rebuilding project on his hands.

