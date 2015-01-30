Antonio going nowhere in January, declares Pearce

The former Sheffield Wednesday wide-man, a £1.5 million arrival from Hillsborough in the summer, has been strongly linked with a move to The Hawthorns as new boss Tony Pulis looks to beef up his squad before the January window closes.

But with Forest under a transfer embargo as a result of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, West Brom's interest in the 24-year-old has been knocked back.

"No [he won't be going anywhere]," said Pearce, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo. "We’re under an embargo, so we can’t sign any players.

"If I got an offer of £50 million for one of our players, I couldn’t reinvest a penny of that. So the players we have are vital, especially the better ones.

"I’m delighted that he’s brought some speculation but he’s like everyone else: no one is for sale because we can’t reinvest the money."

