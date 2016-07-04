Antonio signs new West Ham contract

Michail Antonio has signed a new contract with West Ham, tying him to the London club until 2020.

Antonio joined from Nottingham Forest last September, putting pen to paper on a four-year-deal.

And, after an impressive debut season in which he scored nine goals as West Ham finished seventh in the Premier League, he has extended his stay with the club by a further year.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. I am happy that the manager and the chairman have showed their belief in me to give me a new deal," Antonio told West Ham's website.

"I have always believed in my own ability and when I am given the opportunity I will take it and hopefully I have showed that.

"I had to be patient when I first arrived, but once I got the chance I never looked back and hopefully I can now push on and do even better than what I did last season."