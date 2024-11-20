Antony to Liverpool move revealed by Brazilian's agent, as potential Mohamed Salah replacement

Manchester United winger Antony is said to have been close to joining local rivals Liverpool.

Antony - who joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2022 - has endured a torrid spell in England thus far, having found the net just 12 times in 87 games. It is the transfer former manager Erik ten Hag has been lambasted the most for.

But with Liverpool on the hunt for a Mohamed Salah replacement, before the Egypytian signed a new deal on Merseyside, it has been reported that a move for Antony was being considered at Anfield.

Antony is said to have been close to joining Liverpool (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

"Yes, this story has a basis in truth," said Antony's agent Junior Pedroso when speaking to winwin.com recently.

"No (the negotiations stopped as), [Mohamed] Salah renewed his contract at the time with Liverpool, and that made Antony's move to Liverpool impossible."

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to have seen Antony as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

As confirmed recently by The Times, it is hard to imagine what would have happened should Liverpool have pushed ahead with a move for Antony.

Salah instead remained at Liverpool and continues to be considered one of the Premier League's brightest talents, despite his future beyond this season remaining uncertain.

Moves to Saudi Arabia and PSG have been suggested in recent weeks, despite Liverpool sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

As for Antony, he has started just one game for Manchester United this term, the 7-0 drubbing of League One outfit Barnsley, scoring after 35 minutes from the penalty spot.

In FourFourTwo's view, Antony's future remains a mystery. Ruben Amorim has now arrived at the club and some suggest the 24-year-old could be asked to play as a left wing-back in the new system.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Will Antony will be involved?