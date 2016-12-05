Anyone who says they would not sign Messi is a liar! - Caballero

Anyone that says they would not like to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is a liar, says Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi established himself as one of the greatest talents football has ever seen under now City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

The idea that Messi will ever depart Camp Nou is one that has always seemed unlikely, but City have often been linked with an audacious swoop for the Argentina international, with the presence of former Barcelona figures Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano on the board at the Etihad Stadium adding fuel to the fire.

Guardiola stated recently that Messi should finish his illustrious career at Barca, but Caballero would never turn down the chance to work with the superstar forward.

Speaking ahead of City's final Champions League group stage game against Celtic, he said: "If someone in this room says no [they would not sign Messi] he is a liar.

"Every club would like to sign him."

Messi's Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero has come under fire after earning a four-match ban for an ugly lunge on David Luiz in City's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Caballero refused to chastise his team-mate, though, and says City must look ahead without their star striker.

"I think things happen a lot of time in the Premier League or Champions League in every competition," he added.

"Now he is sanctioned, it is a shame for us because we are going to lose a great player for a lot of matches.

"The most important thing now for us is to look forward and to play without Kun but it's not time now to talk about Sergio and the tackle. We have to focus on the next game and try to forget about what happened.

"It's important for us to look forward. It's no time now to talk about Sergio or the tackle. We have to focus on the next game."