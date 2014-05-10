Appiah giving nothing away on Ghana squad

Appiah said there will be few surprises in the squad as Ghana prepare to face Germany, Portugal and the United States in a tricky Group G.

The 53-year-old said he was happy with how most of his players were progressing at club level, particularly with few injury concerns.

"Until Monday, any list making the rounds is pure speculation. I have not named any team and I don't know what will be a surprise or disappointment," Appiah told Graphic Sports.

"I have always maintained that every player who has a club, has had the opportunity to train or play with the cub and available for national duty is qualified for a (Black) Stars call up.

"I have monitored all the players I want to check out and I am happy with what I have seen.

"The second round of the European leagues have been good for the players and thankfully, there are also no major injury worries and all that are good signs for us."