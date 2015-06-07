Argentina have room for improvement - Martino

Gerardo Martino insists Argentina still have room for improvement ahead of the Copa America despite seeing his side batter Bolivia 5-0 on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero scored his first international hat-trick as Argentina ran riot in San Juan, rounding off their Copa preparations in style before the Chile tournament gets under way.

Argentina, runners-up at the World Cup in Brazil last year, start their campaign against Paraguay on Saturday and head coach Martino warned his side that greater challenges lie in wait.

"I'm sure that there are some teams that are starting the Copa America on a great level," he said.

"Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador - they're all in great shape. What we hope is to raise our performance while we are facing our future rivals.

"Generally speaking I'm satisfied. In this kind of game, there are some doubts and fears about the injuries. On the other hand, after these friendlies, you may finish, either with doubts or full of confidence.

"So it was great for us to play, know what we are able to do and get ready to compete."

Manchester United forward Angel di Maria scored twice in the fixture and the former Real Madrid man is desperate to bring success for the Argentina supporters.

"It's nice to be loved by the people. We came here to try to do our best to make them happy. We're leaving with a smile on our faces," he said.

"To wear this shirt is something I love. I wouldn't change it for anything. To be here you have to show off, I try to do that on every match."