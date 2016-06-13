Argentina v Bolivia: Rojo backs Albiceleste's strength in depth

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo is confident that his nation's strength in depth can see them through their final Copa America Centenario Group D game against Bolivia.

The Albiceleste are already through to the quarter-finals having beaten Chile 2-1 in their opener before hammering Panama 5-0 - thanks in the main to a quickfire hat-trick from substitute Lionel Messi, who appears to have recovered from the back injury that affected the start of his tournament.

Gerardo Martino's team have a three-point lead over Chile and Panama, as well as a six-goal advantage over second-placed Chile, meaning even if Bolivia managed to pull off a remarkable upset in Seattle on Tuesday, they are all-but assured of top spot in the pool.

Martino could therefore opt to rest the likes of Messi and Angel Di Maria - who is nursing an adductor problem - at CenturyLink Field as Argentina look ahead to the latter stages of the Copa, but Rojo believes any side the former Barcelona boss puts out will be capable of winning.

"Everything good that has been happening in the team over the last few years - before with [former coach Alejandro] Sabella and now with Gerardo Martino - is due to the large group that makes up the squad," said the Manchester United man.

"The new guys can adapt quickly and everything is running smoothly."

Rojo is established as his country's first-choice left-back, but heads into the Bolivia game walking a disciplinary tightrope having been booked in the victory over Chile.

The 26-year-old would therefore be suspended for their last-eight tie if he was cautioned on Tuesday.

However, Rojo is determined to play regardless.

"The yellow card that I have has me concerned, but either way I want to be in Tuesday's game against Bolivia, even at the risk that if I take another card I miss the quarter-finals," he added.

"I always want to play. I just have to be calm and careful not to make mistakes."

Bolivia, meanwhile, are already out of the Copa having lost to both Chile and Panama.

Julio Baldivieso's team also travel to Seattle with a recent defeat to Argentina fresh in their minds. The Albiceleste ran out 2-0 winners when the sides met in World Cup qualifying in March.