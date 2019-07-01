Arsenal dealt double defensive blow as TWO clubs refuse to do business

Arsenal have been left frustrated in their attempts to sign two different centre-backs.

According to Calciomercato, Gunners target Armando Izzo will not be leaving Torino this summer.

The Serie A side are determined to keep hold of the Italian, who was one of their star performers last term.

And a deal for Saint-Etienne's William Saliba also seems a long way off, with L'Equipe reporting that the Gunners are unwilling to meet the French club's asking price of £27m.

Saint-Etienne also want to keep Saliba, who only turned 18 in March, on loan next season.

Unai Emery is desperate to strengthen his side's defence after watching them concede 51 goals in the Premier League in 2018/19.

But the Arsenal boss may have to turn his attention elsewhere after this dual setback.

