Arnesen: Depay is 99.9 per cent certain to seal Premier League move

Memphis Depay's move from PSV to the Premier League is "99.9 per cent" certain, according to former Chelsea sporting director Frank Arnesen.

Netherlands international Depay has been in stellar form for the Eredivisie champions this season, netting 21 goals in 28 league appearances for Phillip Cocu's side.

Those performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs around Europe, with Depay widely reported to set for a switch to England.

Manchester United - managed by Depay's former national coach Louis van Gaal - have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old.

Arnesen, also former PSV sporting director, says he has no idea where Depay will end up, but believes, if given the time, the forward will shine regardless of his destination.

"For me, it's 99.9 per cent," he told Perform at the Sporting Directors' Summit at the Etihad Stadium.

"Yes, he will [be a success]. I've seen him many times this season and he is going from strength to strength, even though he's only 21 years old.

"It's difficult to stop him. It will of course take time because it's totally different than in Eredivisie.

"The level is so much higher here, playing much more games, so he needs to be protected.

"Don't expect too much in the beginning but he's definitely the big talent and he'll be good in the Premier League.

"I don't know where he wants to go. I've seen a lot of players coming into the Premier League from Holland who didn't achieve because the level is so high in the Premier League, but Depay can do very well."