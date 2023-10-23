Arsenal among big clubs watching Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz with interest: report

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs including Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Brazilian has started the 2023/24 season in flying form and scored twice in a 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

That took his tally to five goals in nine Premier League games this season, and the former Manchester City man’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

Luiz has been a key man for Unai Emery (Image credit: Getty Imagea)

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old is wanted by “many top clubs” and Arsenal are among those monitoring the midfielder.

The transfer expert says the Gunners wanted to sign Luiz last year and their sporting director Edu is an admirer.

However, he is unsure whether a January move is on the cards or if the north London club will wait until next summer to make a push.

Luiz joined Villa in the summer of 2019 and has been a key player under Unai Emery, helping the Birmingham club return to Europe this season.

Villa have started the season in fine form (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring six goals, to help Villa qualify for the UEFA Conference League and earn their first continental campaign since 2010/11.

The nine-time Brazil international has a deal until June 2026 in Birmingham and is valued at €55 million (£48m) by Transfermarkt.

