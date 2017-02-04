Arsenal and Chelsea to play in China

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will go head-to-head in a friendly in China in July.

Beijing will be the location for the pre-season clash - with Arsenal and Chelsea set to meet outside of United Kingdom for the first time - at the Bird's Nest Stadium on July 22.

The announcement comes as runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"In this moment we are focused on winning a very important game against Arsenal in the league but we are happy to be travelling to China for another exciting match in the summer," said Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.

"I have seen already the passion our supporters have for Chelsea here in England and last summer in America, and I believe our fans in China will show the same intensity when we are in Beijing."

Hey China, Arsenal are coming to Beijing… February 4, 2017

July's friendly will mark the end of Arsenal's pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, with Arsene Wenger's men to face A-League duo Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers before travelling to the Chinese capital.

Arsenal - set to make their third visit to China - will play Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium on July 13 and Western Sydney two days later.

Chelsea, who are scheduled to play in Perth next year, will return to mainland China for the first time since 2008.