Arsenal are the big winners at the London Football Awards 2023 with FOUR awards

The London Football Awards have recognised Arsenal the year's biggest winners, with the table-topping Gunners coming out as winners in four categories.

Arsenal captain Odegaard was named Premier League Player of the Year, seeing off team-mate Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Brentford’s Ivan Toney. Saka claimed the Men’s Young Player of the Year Award for the second time, after winning in 2021, while Aaron Ramsdale and Mikel Arteta won Goalkeeper and Manager of the Year respectively.

A new award for this year, The Power of Football Award, was handed to The Lionesses, in recognition of their achievements at Women's EURO 2022.

Mark Noble retired from West Ham United last season (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Outstanding Contribution To London Football

Winner: Mark Noble (West Ham United)

The Power Of Football Award

Winner: The Lionesses

Premier League Player Of The Year (22/23 Season)

Winner: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Runners-Up: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham).

Martin Odegaard is the London Football Awards' Premier League Player Of The Year (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

English Football League Player Of The Year (22/23 Season)

Winner: Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient)

Runners-Up: Joao Pedro (Watford), Zian Flemming (Millwall), Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic), Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

Men’s Young Player Of The Year (22/23 Season)

Winner: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Runners-Up: Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), William Saliba (Arsenal), Billy Mitchell (Millwall).

Goalkeeper Of The Year (22/23 Season)

Winner: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Runners-Up: David Raya (Brentford), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient).

The FA Women’s Super League Player Of The Year (22/23 Season)

Winner: Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Runners-Up: Beth Mead (Arsenal), Kim Little (Arsenal), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Dagny Brynjarsdottir (West Ham).

Sam Kerr picked up FA Women’s Super League Player Of The Year at the London Football Awards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Women’s Young Player Of The Year (22/23 Season)

Winner: Lauren James (Chelsea)

Runners-Up: Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham).

Manager Of The Year (22/23 Season)

Winner: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Runners-Up: Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient), Emma Hayes (Chelsea Women), Thomas Frank (Brentford), Marco Silva (Fulham).

Community Project Of The Year (2022 Calendar Year)

Winner: Brentford FC Community Sports Trust – Tackling Discrimination Through The Power Of Football

Runners-Up: Fulham Football Club Foundation – More Than A Game, Palace For Life Foundation – Get Involved

Goal Of The Season (22/23 Season) (voted by the public)

Winner: Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City – September 17 2022 (Tottenham Hotspur)

Runners-Up: Michael Olise – Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United – January 18 2023 (Crystal Palace), Ismaila Sarr – Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion – August 8 2022 (Watford), Paul Symth – Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster Rovers – October 18 2022 (Leyton Orient), Laura Wienroither – Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women – November 2022 (Arsenal).