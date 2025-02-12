Arsenal dealt yet another huge injury blow that could derail their season

Mikel Arteta is aiming for success at the Emirates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been left scratching his head after yet another key injury.

The Gunners - who still have an outside chance of catching runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool - have seen both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined for prolonged periods in recent months, hindering their attacking output as a result.

Despite that, Arsenal opted to not sign a replacement forward during the January transfer window and instead seemed to have relayed faith in their teenage duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri. That could prove a key mistake in their season, however, with another injury hampering their squad.

Arsenal dealt yet another HUGE injury blow as things go from bad to worse

It's been a rough couple of months for Arteta in terms of injuries (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Gunners are currently away in Dubai on a warm-weather training camp before returning to the UK for their upcoming Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend.

Liverpool have a chance to go nine points clear at the top of the table with victory over Everton on Wednesday and Arteta will be hoping David Moyes's side can do them something of a favour at Goodison Park.

David Moyes is back at Everton as he attempts to keep the Toffees in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to MailSport, it is striker Kai Havertz who may now be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a training injury he recently sustained in the Middle East.

The former Chelsea man is said to have complained about a hamstring problem as Arteta's headache in terms of selection seems to have gone from bad to worse.

The Athletic has now confirmed that Havertz will miss the rest of the season through the hamstring injury, which leaves just Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling as the only two fit Arsenal forwards for selection.

Havertz is the club’s top scorer this season with 15 goals, and though he has come in for plenty of criticism this term, his absence will only further harm Arsenal's search for glory in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Havertz has begun to find the net for Arsenal as of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, losing yet another forward will be a dagger in Arsenal's title hopes and perhaps now amplifies they should have recruited in the winter window.

Arsenal, as mentioned, are in Premier League action on Saturday, as they travel to Leicester City in the lunchtime kick-off slot.