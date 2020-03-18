Arsenal infuriated by Barcelona's pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have been linked to Aubameyang since the January transfer window when they were expected to make an official approach.

Despite no formal bid, the media was alight with speculation that the Arsenal captain wished to make the switch to the Camp Nou.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are adamant this is not the case and that Aubameyang has repeatedly said as much.

"I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club," Aubameyang said in January.

"I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."

The report claims that the Gunners are 'furious' with Barcelona over their pursuit of the Gabonese striker.

Arsenal are under the impression that the Catalan giants are using the Spanish media outlets to perpetuate rumours about the player.

These include such stories as Aubameyang wanting to play alongside Lionel Messi and that his family are already moving to Spain.

The North London side are said to believe this is a tactic to unsettle the 30-year-old so he is less likely to sign a contract extension.

Aubameyang's current deal runs out in 2021 and so if a new deal is not agreed by the end of summer, Arsenal will have no choice but to consider selling.

Mikel Arteta stated that he'd prefer his star striker's situation to be sorted before the end of the season.

"We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have (and) his intentions," Arteta said.

"Where we are sitting in (the table at) that moment. I think it is difficult to predict that context right now.

"For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances."

However, with the current enforced suspension of the Premier League due to COVID-19, the situation has become less clear-cut.

READ MORE...

Euro 2020 to be delayed by a year – how COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting football: Premier League, Champions League, EFL and UEFA updates

What would each Premier League season since 2000 have looked like if it ended after 29 games?