Arsenal benefit in title race as Wood and Forest block Manchester City with late goal
A late effort from Chris Wood saw Manchester City drop two points away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday
Manchester City dropped two points away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, making it a great day for title rivals Arsenal.
The Gunners looked like dropping points themselves as they went into added time against Aston Villa earlier in the day at 2-2, but Mikel Arteta's side claimed a dramatic 4-2 victory after goals in the 93rd and 98th minutes.
That win saw Arsenal move provisionally three clear of City, but Pep Guardiola's side had the chance to take top spot on goal difference in their game at Forest.
Bernardo Silva put the champions in front after 41 minutes and it seemed that they were on their away to another win, but a late leveller from Chris Wood denied Guardiola's side the three points.
After today's results, Arsenal are top with 54 points from their 23 games, with City second on 52, having played one more match than the Gunners.
City had beaten Arsenal last week at the Emirates Stadium and the two teams meet again at the Etihad in April.
At the other end of the table, Forest are up to 13th, five points clear of 18th-placed West Ham. The Hammers are in action against Tottenham on Sunday.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
