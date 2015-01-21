Arsenal bring in Bielik from Legia Warsaw

Arsenal have signed teenage midfielder Krystian Bielik from Legia Warsaw for an undisclosed fee.

The deal was anounced on Wednesday after Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirmed last week that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs, and Bielik was due in London for a medical.

Bielik's move to the Premier League completes a meteoric rise for the 17-year-old, who only made his first-team debut with the Polish side in August.

The youngster – who can also play in central defence – has impressed in his seven appearances for Legia in all competitions, so much so that Wenger has wasted no time in snapping him up.

Wenger could hand Bielik his debut in Sunday's FA Cup fourth round tie with Brighton and Hove Albion, providing the necessary paperwork is completed ahead of this weekend.