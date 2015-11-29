Arsenal building to title challenge - Mertesacker

Per Mertesacker believes Arsenal have been building for a Premier League title challenge for several years and remains desperate to lift the trophy this season.

Arsenal have won consecutive FA Cups and consistently qualify for the Champions League but the German World Cup winner is eager for further glory with his club side.

Mertesacker and Co. head to Carrow Road on Sunday to face Norwich City, with Arsene Wenger's men looking to bounce back from last weekend's shock defeat to West Brom.

"We want to be involved until the end – that’s the target," the 31-year-old defender said.

"We have improved already from last season and that is why we are looking forward to the next fortnight as they are defining weeks for the team.

"We are very united. That is my feeling over the past couple of years. We always build up something and now it is time to prove we can do something.

"Doing great things means winning something where you need to be consistent for more than six games.”

He added: "There are always periods when you have to respond very quickly to disappointments if you want to keep up with the best teams.

"It looks like all the teams at the top are quite well prepared, but everyone gets a setback from time to time. So, there’s a massive chance that we would like to take."

Chelsea clinched the league title last term in a professional manner, falling to just three reverses all season.

Mertesacker, however, doubts any side will build a significant gap midway through the campaign this time around.

"That may change, because Chelsea have dropped so many points," he said.

"This year is much more competitive and that means there will be a couple more losses. If you have a good winning streak, you have a chance this season."