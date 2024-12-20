Arsenal chasing 16-goal striker for bargain price to get even more assists out of Bukayo Saka: report

Arsenal are looking to beef up their striker options in the January transfer window, which could help Bukayo Saka to make even more assists in the second half of the campaign.

Saka is currently chasing down Thierry Henry's Premier League record of 20 assists in a single season, with the Englishman having set up his team-mates on 10 occasions this term. A new striker could help the Arsenal winger get even more, too, with Kai Havertz managing just five goals in 15 games so far this term.

And the Gunners are competing with a number of other Premier League sides for a striker who has already struck 16 goals in their respective league so far this term.

Arsenal linked with move for Manfred Ugalde

Arsenal target Manfred Ugalde (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are chasing the signature of Spartak Moscow striker Manfred Ugalde, who has found the back of the net 16 times in 22 games in all competitions in 2024/25, adding a further three assists.

The Costa Rican forward only signed for Spartak in January 2024, but is reportedly available for just £25m thanks to a release clause in his contract. Transfermarkt values him at £12.5m, but considering Ugalde's goalscoring prowess and the fact his contract runs until June 2028, that release clause certainly seems reasonable.

Saka is closing in on Thierry Henry's assist record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is Ugalde a strong finisher, he's also adept at his defensive work in pressing opposition centre-backs and retaining possession once he's won it back. The 22-year-old's skillset could fit in well with Arteta's tactical approach at Arsenal, and provides another option when chasing games.

Chelsea and Manchester City also linked, and though it seems unlikely the lattter side would move considering Erling Haaland's presence at the Etihad Stadium, as well as the more pressing issues for Pep Guardiola to deal with, Manchester City's owners the City Football Group did bring Ugalde to Europe initially with Belgian side Lommel. Ugalde spent three seasons there, though two were on loan with Twente, before he made the permanent switch to the Dutch side in 2023.

The report also suggests Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest - so, basically, more than half of the Premier League...

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arsenal would do well to bring in a striker during the January transfer window to try and close the gap to the top of the table, but whether it'll be Ugalde or not remains to be seen. The fact he is linked with 11 sides in the Premier League, as per the report, suggests there's no concrete interest from any team just yet, while the Russian Premier League isn't as strong as it once was since teams from the country weren't allowed to compete in UEFA competitions.