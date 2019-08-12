Mesut Ozil's representatives have flown to the US to discuss Arsenal exit

Mesut Ozil's representatives have flown to the United States to discuss a potential move to DC United, according to the Daily Express.

The Arsenal playmaker was not always a regular in Unai Emery's starting XI last season.

The former Germany international also missed Sunday's victory over Newcastle due to security concerns.

However, he could be nearing the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium as DC United seek a big-name replacement for Wayne Rooney, who will join Derby in January.

Arsenal are keen to get Ozil off the wage bill, but they may have to fund part of the deal by subsidising his current £350,000-per-week pay packet.

The playmaker's representatives will meet with DC United officials this week to discuss a potential deal.

