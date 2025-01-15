Arsenal decide against forward signings this January, even after being offered highly-rated stars: report

Arsenal have turned down the opportunity for forward signings this January, despite their attacking issues going from bad to worse.

Goals have proved hard to come by for Mikel Arteta's men in recent weeks, with Kai Havertz misfiring and injuries to key players. Indeed, Bukayo Saka is out for an extended period of time, Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the season, and even Ethan Nwaneri is unavailable to play.

That means Arsenal fans are crying out for at least one forward signing this window, though the club have chosen not to listen after turning down two players.

Arsenal decide against Randal Kolo Muani and Kingsley Coman

Kolo Muani was deemed too expensive (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign both Randal Kolo Muani and Kingsley Coman this January, with the French duo seen as too expensive and not good value.

Kolo Muani has started just two league games for PSG this season, but arrived in France in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth more than £70m having hit 23 goals in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt the campaign before.

Arsenal didn't want Kingsley Coman

But while PSG were willing to let Kolo Muani join Arsenal on loan, the French side also wanted to include an obligation to buy clause in the deal for £50m - a figure the Gunners believe is too expensive considering the 26-year-old's lack of game time in the French capital.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are willing to let Coman leave this window, with Arsenal offered the chance to sign him. His high wages and transfer fee have both put the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium off, however, leaving them looking elsewhere in Europe to pursue other targets.

Coman is valued at £30m, while Transfermarkt believes Kolo Muani is worth £25m.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense for Arsenal to turn down the French duo if they believe the prices quoted are too high, though they still need to have other forward options lined up in order to adress the issues the club currrently faces. Both Coman and Kolo Muani could prove adequate short-term fixes, so negotiating a cheaper deal or six-month loan without an obligation to buy might prove their best bet.