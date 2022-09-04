Arsenal denied at Manchester United as VAR controversies continue at Old Trafford

Arsenal are the latest Premier League club to be frustrated by VAR after the Gunners saw a goal ruled out during the first half of their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli thought he had given the Premier League leaders the advantage when he netted after 12 minutes, but referee Paul Tierney was asked by the video assistant referee to look at a possible foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

Tierney went to the side of the pitch to look at the replay and after a lengthy delay, the goal was ruled out, much to the frustation of Odegaard and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard did appear to push Eriksen from behind as he won the ball back, but whether the contact was enough for the goal to be disallowed has divided opinion among fans and pundits.

There have been a number of controversial VAR decisions this weekend.

On Saturday, West Ham were furious as Maxwel Cornet saw a late goal ruled out by VAR in their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea, when Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Also on Saturday, Newcastle saw a goal ruled out after VAR spotted a collision between midfielder Joe Willock and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita before defender Tyrick Mitchell put the ball into his own net.

Both of those calls were reviewed by the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) on Sunday, but the Premier League referee's organisation may now have another decision to look at after the events at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the game, a number of Arsenal fans had also complained online after referee Tierney and VAR chief Lee Mason were chosen to officiate the clash at Old Trafford, given that both were born in Greater Manchester.