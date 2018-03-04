Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form

Arsenal hit a 16-year low in their 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray condemned the Gunners to a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions, something they last endured in October 2002.

They have also now gone 11 Premier League games without a clean sheet, which is their joint-longest such run in the competition, the last coming to an end 16 years ago.

The Gunners, who got a goal back at the Amex Stadium through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but could not find an equaliser, had not lost in 34 previous matches against promoted teams in the top flight. The last such occasion was a 2-1 defeat to QPR in March 2012.

They have taken only 13 points from 15 away games in 2017-18, which is the lowest tally since they managed just 12 in 1989-90.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton earned his own slice of history, too: he is only the third manager to beat Arsene Wenger in the Premier League with three different clubs, after Mark Hughes and Sam Allardyce.