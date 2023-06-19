Arsenal Invincible Jeremie Aliadiere explains why Kai Havertz is moving to the Gunners

Arsenal want Kai Havertz for his ability to drop into midfield – as much as his ability to play up front.

That's the view of former Gunner Jeremie Aliadiere, who says that looking at the kind of striker that Mikel Arteta has used during his time at the Emirates Stadium, Havertz fits the mould of being able to drop deep and link play as well as getting goals.

The Chelsea man is being linked with a £60 million move across London to Arsenal with Aliadiere – who won a league title at Highbury in 2004 – in favour of the move.

Kai Havertz looks set to move to Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"When you look at the way that Arsenal are playing, I’m not sure Arteta is looking for a typical striker who’s just focused on scoring goals," Aliadiere told FourFourTwo.

"From the look of it, Gabriel Jesus and the way that the boys have been playing this season, you want someone who is involved in the play, can play in midfield rather than a Haaland-type striker who will just stay up front and get goals."

Aliadiere was a squad player for the Gunners during their last title win, rotating with the likes of Kanu, Sylvain Wiltord and others when the first-choice strike partnership of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp needed refreshing. He says now that Arsenal need quality from players such as Havertz in order to give them more depth on the bench to bring on in key moments.

Arteta's men lost the title by five points during a run-in in which injuries piled up – with many pointing to the lack of experience and quality throughout the squad as a defining factor.

"I think Havertz will be a great addition to the squad," he says. "I believe that the reason we fell short at the end of last season is that we didn’t have enough depth in the squad.

"We didn’t have quite so much ability off the bench to come on and change games."

Aliadiere was talking to FFT on behalf of Online Slot Reviews