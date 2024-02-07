Arsenal legend Ian Wright on the Gunners moment that 'broke' him – ‘Like ripping your heart out’
Arsenal star Ian Wright was left devastated and in tears after one particular time in his Gunners career
Ian Wright says he “never cried so much” as when Arsenal suffered a gut-wrenching defeat in the last minute of extra-time against Real Zaragoza to lose the Cup Winners’ Cup final.
The Gunners were bidding to win the European trophy for a second consecutive season in 1994/95, having beaten Parma in the showpiece game a year earlier.
John Hartson struck to cancel out Juan Esnaider’s goal in the second half and force extra-time. But with one minute to go until a penalty shoot-out, a dipping long-range wonder-strike from Nayim won it for the Spaniards.
“With us in the final the second year – and Nayim from the half-way line – it was devastating,” Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast.
“I’d started thinking, ‘right, I’m going to take a penalty, I’m going to probably get the fifth one’, [then I] looked over and it was the last second.
“It was like ripping your heart out and letting you see it before you fall over.
“When he hit it, I looked at the goalie and you could see he was backtracking. He’s like, ‘Jesus!’, and then when you saw it go in – I’ve never cried so much.
“Opportunism is what I thought to myself. You’re not expecting it. I’m thinking about the penalties and then ‘bam!’ he does that.
“What happened was I was this side, and all their fans were down [the other side], and you know when you see other fans erupt – my heart was broken, trampled on.”
Wright would recover from the disappointment to win a superb Premier League and FA Cup double with the Gunners in 1997/98, his final season at Arsenal.
He left north London as the club’s all-time top scorer with 185 goals, until Thierry Henry later took the record from him by reaching 228.
