Arsenal announce groundbreaking new deal – which could help fund huge summer spending

Arsenal have struck a multi-million-pound deal to sell the naming rights to their London Colney training ground.

The club have confirmed that their training complex will be renamed the Sobha Realty Training Centre as of Friday after a ‘long term’ agreement was reached with the Dubai-based real estate developer.

The deal will also see the firm’s logo appear on the sleeve of Arsenal’s training kit and as well as seeing the club receive a welcome cash injection ahead of the summer transfer window, the Gunners will also be able to utilise Sobha Realty’s expertise when it comes to developing the training ground.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale training at Arsenal's London Colney centre (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal sporting director Edu welcomed the news, telling the club’s website: “This is a very exciting agreement that will help us develop the best possible environment for our men’s and women’s players, coaches and support staff for years to come.

“Our training centre is a big part of our people’s lives. It’s not just about working hard on the pitches, but also working in our office spaces, learning, relaxing and spending time with teammates, colleagues and their families. We are building a winning team and a winning culture, attention to detail is very important and it’s crucial our people have the right conditions to prepare well and perform at their best.”

The Hertfordshire training base has been home to Arsenal’s facilities since the club opened the site in October 1999 under Arsenal Wenger for a cost of £10 million, which was funded by Nicolas Anelka’s transfer to Real Madrid.

More Arsenal stories

The Premier League needs to CHANGE its financial rules - for the fans, more than the clubs

Arsenal reportedly face a transfer battle to keep a young star dubbed 'the next Bukayo Saka'

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be without a key player for this weekend's trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates