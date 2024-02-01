Arsenal plot stunning swoop for Manchester United star: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are considering a sensational move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The England international is enduring a difficult season at Old Trafford, with just four goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford has often cut a frustrated figure on the field and he has recently earned some unwelcome headlines off it.

United disciplined the attacker after it was revealed that he attended a nightclub in Belfast a few hours before reporting ill for training.

Rashford is still expected to be involved when United face Wolves on Thursday, but he has not been a guaranteed starter in recent weeks.

There has even been talk that the Red Devils might be willing to cash in on their academy product, who is valued at £59.7m by Transfermarkt.

According to Football Insider, United are keeping close tabs on Rashford's situation ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his attacking options ahead of next term, with Arsenal having struggled in the final third at times this season.

Rashford has been well below his best in 2023/24, but he has shown in the past that he has what it takes to score goals in the Premier League.

Arsenal will hope that the idea of a change of scenery appeals to Rashford, who has been at Old Trafford since the age of seven.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are unlikely to make a signing before the winter window closes for business at 11pm on Thursday.

It has been a quiet month at the Emirates Stadium, in part because Arsenal are mindful of complying with the Premier League's financial rules.

Arteta's team kept their title tilt on track in the midweek round of fixtures, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Tuesday.

They are now preparing for a crunch clash against Liverpool at the Emirates this weekend.

