Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry could go head-to-head for USA job

Patrick Vieira could rival former Arsenal (opens in new tab) teammate Thierry Henry for the vacant USA men's national team head coach job, having being sacked by Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on Friday.

Palace relieved Vieira of his duties ahead of Sunday's trip to Arsenal, after a run of 11 Premier League games without a win which has seen the Eagles dragged into the intense top-flight relegation scrap.

And the Frenchman has already been touted for a new role, with USA icon Alexi Lalas earmarking him as a potential candidate to manage the USMNT.

Asked by a Twitter user for his thoughts on Vieira possibly taking the job, Lalas replied (opens in new tab): "I think Patrick Vieira is worth a chat."

The USMNT position has been unfilled since Gregg Berhalter's contract expired at the end of last year.

ESPN (opens in new tab) reported on Thursday that Henry is keen on the role, having recently rejected the opportunity to take charge of the France women's national team.

Henry has previously managed Monaco and MLS outfit Montreal Impact, in between two stints as Belgium assistant coach.

As for Vieira, prior to his 18 months as Palace manager, he had stints in charge of MLS' New York City, Nice, and Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s Elite Development Squad.