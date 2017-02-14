Arsenal look to end Bayern jinx, Ronaldo poised to break rare drought - Champions League in Opta numbers

History is very much against Arsenal as they prepare to visit Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 on Wednesday, as Real Madrid seek to improve on an unhappy knockout record against Italian opponents.

Despite some encouraging performances in Group A, topping the table ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, it will not get any easier for the Gunners at Allianz Arena.

Holders Madrid meanwhile, who were second in Group F behind Borussia Dortmund, will host Napoli in their first leg.

We look at the best stats from the two fixtures, courtesy of Opta.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal:

4 - Bayern Munich and Arsenal are facing each other in the Champions League for the fourth time in the last five seasons (round of 16 in 2012-13, round of 16 in 2013-14, group stage in 2015-16, and round of 16 in 2016-17).

3 - Bayern have eliminated Arsenal in their three previous Champions League knockout encounters, all in the last 16, in 2004-05, 2012-13, 2013-14.

15 - Bayern have won their last 15 home Champions League games (53 goals scored, eight conceded), the longest winning run in the history of the competition. Real Madrid are the last team to beat them at the Allianz Arena, in April 2014 (0-4).

5 - Arsenal have been defeated in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie in each of the last five seasons.

3 - Olivier Giroud has scored in three of his last four Champions League games against Bayern Munich, including in two of his last three away against them.

Real Madrid v Napoli:

7 - Real Madrid have been eliminated in seven of their last eight home/away ties with Italian sides in the European Cup/Champions League, the only exception coming against Roma in last season's round of 16.

0 - Napoli topped their Champions League group for the first time this season, after finishing second in 2011-12 and third in 2013-14. However, they have never gone further than the round of 16.

33 - Madrid have never failed to score in their last 33 Champions League home games, the longest ever run in the competition. Barcelona were the last team to leave the Bernabeu with a clean sheet (2-0 in April 2011).

1 - Napoli, meanwhile, have only kept one clean sheet in 10 Champions League away games, it was on their only visit to Spain, against Villarreal in December 2011 (2-0).

433 - Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last 433 minutes of Champions League action, his longest drought in the competition at Real Madrid. He's nevertheless scored 34 goals in 38 knockout games with the Spanish side.