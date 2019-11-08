Arsenal look to beat West Ham to a January deal for Frankfurt defender

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger, who is also a target for West Ham.

After a troublesome season so far in terms of defensive stability, Arsenal are on the hunt for more reliable figures in their own box.

Even though the Gunners signed David Luiz from Chelsea on deadline day in a deal worth £8m, they're not satisfied with their current options.

As fate would have it, even their loanee William Saliba suffered a fractured metatarsal on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old, who is playing at Saint Etienne in Ligue 1, had already spent a large portion of the season out injured with a knee problem.

Now Arsenal have turned their attention to Frankfurt's Hinteregger as the search for a new centre-back intensifies, according to Footballinsider247.

Over the coming months, Arsenal will continue to track the Austrian international who is said to be valued at £22m.

It's believed then a decision will be made whether or not to make an offer in the January transfer window.

Hinteregger bolstered his reputation with a mammoth display, including a goal, against Bayern Munich as Frankfurt defeated the Bundesliga champions 5-1.

Arsenal also saw the 27-year-old up close when they defeated Frankfurt 3-0 away from home on the opening day of the Europa League group stage.

The two sides will meet again on the 28th of November.

West Ham are reportedly also interested in Hinteregger, who is a compatriot of Marko Arnautovic.

The two London clubs could end up in a bidding war come the new year.

READ MORE...

Robert Lewandowski’s goalscoring record this season is beyond ridiculous

12 hilarious times outfielders went in goal (including the chairman's son)