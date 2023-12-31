Arsenal prepared to release popular defender as Napoli express interest: report

Arsenal are prepared to release Takehiro Tomiyasu this January, reports suggest, with Napoli understood to be keen on signing the Japan international.

The versatile defender has played 19 times in all competitions this season and was

a regular for Mikel Arteta before sustaining an injury in early December.

He netted in the Gunners' 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United and bagged a crucial assist to help them beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 before being sidelined with a calf injury.

His release might therefore raise eyebrows, but Arteta is expected to make room in his squad before he can add to his defensive options.

According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino (via CN24), Napoli are interested in procuring the defender's services on loan as they look to cover the injured centre-back Natan.

Tomiyasu has played in Serie A before with Bologna, for whom he made 64 appearances.

Napoli were crowned league champions last season by a distance, finishing at the top of the table with a 16-point cushion to win their first Scudetto since 1990.

This campaign has been different, however, as the Blues sit eighth after 18 games. They have conceded more goals than any side in the top 11 and are now coached by ex-Watford boss Walter Mazzarri, who took over when Rudi Garcia was sacked after just 16 games in charge.

Also on their list is Jakub Kiwior, who joined Arsenal in January this year, and Italy international Giorgio Scalvini among others.

Football Insider report that Arsenal would also be open to releasing Kiwior, making a switch from north London to Naples all the more likely for someone next month.

