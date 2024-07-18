Arsenal record signing admits 'considering retirement over wave of criticism'

Nicolas Pepe struggled to live up to his £72m price tag at Arsenal and was the subject of much criticism

Nicolas Pepe had his critics at Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has spoken out about the fierce criticism he endured after failing to live up to the £72m price tag that he 'didn't ask for' when he moved from Lille in 2019.

The winger spent four years at Arsenal and had a decent enough time of it on paper with 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 appearances, but his monstrous transfer fee had set expectations sky high, leading to criticism from 'the media and certain people at the club'.

