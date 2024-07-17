Arsenal 'prioritising' huge Nico Williams transfer: report

Arsenal are moving in for Euro 2024 superstar Nico Williams, with Mikel Arteta looking to improve his squad ahead of the new season

Arsenal target Nico Williams of Spain applauds the fans after the team's victory and progression to the quarter final in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia at Cologne Stadium on June 30, 2024 in Cologne, Germany.
(Image credit: Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Arsenal are primed to move for Nico Williams, following stunning displays at Euro 2024. 

The Spain winger has been in electric form over the last month. Williams scored the opener in the final in Berlin on Sunday, and alongside 17-year-old Lamine Yamal on the opposite flank, was one of the big reasons that Luis de la Fuente's side triumphed.

