Arsenal offering Newcastle hero 'contract of a lifetime': report
Arsenal have made a huge offer to one player they're desperate to tie up, as transfer business continues at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal are set to offer a Newcastle cult hero a huge deal to end up at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners are looking to make adjustments to their squad this summer ahead of another potential title charge, after finishing second to Manchester City last term. David Raya has joined permanently, while Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori is said to be on the way.
In midfield, Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with the top two, with a release clause having expired already this summer. But it's another Toon favourite who may join instead.
According to Mundo Deportivo's Basque edition via Sport Witness, Arsenal are to offer Real Sociedad star, Mikel Merino, the “contract of a lifetime” to join them this summer. Aston Villa are said to be interested, too.
Merino spent a year and a half on Tyneside, initially on loan, becoming a fan favourite. Since leaving for La Real, however, he's developed into one of Spain's best midfielders, even scoring at Euro 2024 with a trademark bullet header to send La Roja into the semi-final at the expense of hosts, Germany.
Arsenal are said to be likelier than Villa to sign the Basque controller, with the latter said to be tying up a move for Amadou Onana of Everton. Another report from Sport Witness has claimed that Mikel Arteta has spoken directly with Merino over a move.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a deal that looks ever more likely with fewer affordable options at No.6 and No.8 for Arsenal. Merino could likely become a stopgap with Jorginho's contract ending next summer able to follow Arteta's demands and replace much of what Granit Xhaka did in the side.
While the signing isn't perfect, it's practical. Merino would be a fantastic buy in an inflated market, allowing the Gunners to compete for a big-money striker, should they wish.
Transfermarkt currently values Merino at €40 million.
