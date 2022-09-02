Arsenal report: Details of late push for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz revealed

Arsenal made three bids for Douglas Luiz on deadline day, according to reports, but Aston Villa held firm by rejecting a final offer worth £25 million.

The Gunners made a late push for the Brazil international as they looked to take advantage of the fact that he is in the final year of his contract at Villa Park.

Villa’s deadline day capture of midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Wolves made a move look likely, but Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) has revealed that Villa turned down three offers from the Emirates.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wanted Douglas Luiz as an option in defensive midfield (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal opened with a £20m bid, before having offers of £23m and £25m turned down by their domestic rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t the only interested party, however, as Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus and Atletico Madrid were also eyeing up a late move.

Today's best deals on new Arsenal shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Liverpool and Atleti are said to have made unsuccessful moves on Wednesday, while the Guardian (opens in new tab)reported that Luiz wanted to join Arsenal, but the club hierarchy wouldn’t allow him to go.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Villa, who lost 2-1 away to the Gunners on Wednesday night despite a goal from Luiz, coming direct from a corner.

Steven Gerrard is under pressure after a poor start to the season for Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty)

Villa are 19th after picking up three points from five games, piling pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.

Luiz, 24, can agree a pre-contract deal to join another club next summer on a free transfer from mid-season, if he doesn’t extend his Villa terms.

The Brazil international, who has scored seven goals in 117 appearances for the Birmingham club since joining from Manchester City in 2019, is valued at £34.2m on Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are still looking for the “mystery winger” to complete their squad, while a midfielder has also been touted.

After Nicolas Pepe left the Gunners for more minutes on loan at Nice, manager Mikel Arteta declared a desire to “add firepower” , though he cannot guarantee a new player will come in. The Gunners have interest in Pedro Neto , as well as a Ukrainian wonderkid .