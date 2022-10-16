Arsenal report: Gunners could make incredible move for Cody Gakpo in January

Arsenal could be set to make a huge bid for Cody Gakpo in January.

The Gunners have been riding high this season with eight wins from their opening nine Premier League fixtures and a 100% record in the Europa League this season – but the games are coming thick and fast. Mikel Arteta wanted to bolster the squad a little more than he did and the north Londoners are still on the lookout for a wide-man.

Pedro Neto was touted towards the end of the window, while breakout Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk has issued a "come get me" plea (opens in new tab) to the Premier League after links with Arsenal.

Pedro Net was top of Arsenal's wishlist in the summer (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The Emirates outfit were put off from a move for PSV striker Cody Gakpo over the summer, with the Dutch club wanting to keep ahold of their talent until they secured passage to the Champions League group stage.

Coincidentally, they failed in that pursuit and have ended up in the same Europa League group as Arsenal. PSV visit the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Now, The Athletic (opens in new tab) journalist David Ornstein (opens in new tab) has revealed to FIVE UK (opens in new tab) that Arsenal still have interest in Gakpo, who has registered more goal contributions than Erling Haaland this season.

According to Ornstein, Manchester United and Leeds United – both previously in the race for the 23-year-old – could be out of the picture this time. United spent big on Brazilian wing wizard Antony instead, while Leed are unable to offer European football to the player. Real Madrid are also in the race for the player.

Cody Gakpo has been in scintillating form this season (Image credit: Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures)

The Dutch forward would be perfect for Arsenal for a number of reasons. Able to play right, left or centrally, he could slot in wherever and would offer the kind of fluid rotation that Arteta favours from his forwards. He is also young and inexperienced enough not to expect to start every match.

Gakpo is valued at around £31.5 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), with PSV probably seeking at least £40m for his signature.

