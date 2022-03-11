Arsenal report: Gunners have free run at Premier League wonderkid following Chelsea crisis

Arsenal expected to face stiff competition from Chelsea for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise – but the Blues' sanction crisis seems to have flipped the script.

Olise is enjoying an excellent first season in the Premier League, having joined the Eagles from Reading last summer for under £10m. One of the explanations for why Palace were able to secure his signature with little competition and so cheaply is rumoured to be a release clause of around £30m.

The Mail have reported that the France youth star's performances alerted two London sides – but the recent sanction of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which places the European champions in an effective transfer embargo, complicates summer activity.

Many expect Chelsea to be sold in the coming days, with the Blues basically frozen by the government sanction. Still, the club will probably have to alter their planned transfer business as a result of a new ownership.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to add to their young squad and see Olise as an attacking threat who can add depth to the side. At current, only Nicolas Pepe is an option on the right if Bukayo Saka doesn't feature – and Pepe could well be sold this summer.

Crystal Palace are expected to have a quiet summer after considerable outlay last year – and would probably entertain a high bid for Olise.

Olise is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt.

