Arsenal report: Gunners launch shock Erling Haaland move to rival Manchester City

Arsenal have been given a boost in their pursuit of a world-class striker this summer.

It's believed that Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for two forwards to bolster his squad, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to walk away from the club for nothing, since their contracts are expiring.

The Gunners went after Dusan Vlahovic in the winter transfer window before his eventual move to Juventus – and now football.london suggest that Erling Haaland could become more of a realistic target than perhaps first thought.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are both leading the race for the Norwegian superstar, who has a phenomenal record of 80 goals in as many games since joining Borussia Dortmund. Haaland's release clause of around £60-70m kicks in this summer but it is believed that wages, add-ons and agent fees will stack up with any deal made.

But with renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming that the money is not something that Haaland is interested in, there's renewed hope that the project that is currently underway in north London – with an exciting core of youngsters and one of the most respected young coaches in Europe – could be enough to turn the 21-year-old's head.

On his podcast, Romano said: "Haaland has always decided, together with his father Alfie and with his agent Mino Raoila and with his family, people close to him considering many factors.

"It is not just about money, or about the badge because if he wanted the badge, if he wanted money. Salzburg or Juventus, you go to Juventus and he decided to go to Salzburg.

"Man United or Borussia Dortmund, you go to Man United and he decided to go to Dortmund. So it is about the project, it is about the manager, it is about what they want to do. But trust me the serious situation is about how he is considering every single factor in every single club. So it is not just about money and it is not just about the badge.

"It is about what they want from him and what kind of project there is around him, around the club, around the manager. There are many factors."

Haaland is valued at around £135m on Transfermarkt.

