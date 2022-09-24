Arsenal report: Gunners plot sensational £100m swoop for Juventus duo

Arsenal are plotting a sensational double swoop worth more than £100m for two Juventus stars, according to reports.

The Gunners are ready to renew their interest in the Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, whom they tried to sign from Juventus in January.

And the Premier League leaders are also admirers of Fabio Miretti, a talented young midfielder.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vlahovic has scored 13 goals in 29 matches for Juventus (opens in new tab) since his switch to the Allianz Stadium at the start of 2022.

Miretti, meanwhile, has become a more prominent figure for Max Alleri's side this season after making just six Serie A appearances last term.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) have been keeping tabs on both players and Calcio Mercato Web (opens in new tab) writes that Mikel Arteta has instructed the board to make a move for the two players.

The Arsenal manager has not been put off by suggestions that a double deal would cost the club around £101m.

The Gunners hope to take advantage of Juventus' struggles so far this season, with the Bianconeri having failed to win five of their first seven matches in Serie A.

Allegri, who is under pressure after the recent poor run, has also overseen back-to-back defeats in the Champions League.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, it is hard to envisage Juventus letting either player go in the January window, and they are likely to resist any offers that arrive next summer too.

Vlahovic has been in Turin for less than a year and cost Juventus up to €80m, while his contract at the Allianz does not expire until 2026.

And the 19-year-old Miretti is widely viewed as a potential star for the Bianconeri for years to come, so the club will be loath to sell him any time soon.

It would probably take an offer of more than £101m for Arsenal to stand a realistic chance of landing the pair before the start of next season.

