Richarlison: Antonio Conte convinced me to snub Arsenal and Chelsea for Spurs

A call from Antonio Conte convinced Richarlison to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, the Brazilian has revealed.

The 25-year-old sealed a £60 million switch from Everton to Spurs in July, joining the north London club on a five-year deal.

But the Brazil international has explained that he could’ve ended up at another big club in the capital, were it not for the intervention of Spurs boss Conte.

Antonio Conte was crucial in Spurs' signing of Richarlison. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee,” Richarlison said (via Goal (opens in new tab)).

“It’s as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest.

“I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a huge team. Then it was all about the clubs negotiating a deal, and fortunately, everything went well.

“Antonio Conte called me during the negotiations and expressed how much he’d like to have me on board – that was vital for my decision.”

Richarlison joined Spurs for around £60m from Everton. (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

The striker has faced a stern fight for a starting spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from youngster Dejan Kulusevski.

He’s yet to open his Premier League account at Spurs, but struck a brace on his Champions League debut to earn his side an opening day 2-0 win over Sporting CP.

Conte’s side are third in the league table after seven rounds of action, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Antonio Conte has asked his Tottenham side to be dreamers ahead of a busy season. The Italian is convinced that Harry Kane is now 100% happy , though he’s admitted that Spurs need another window to fully compete. Worries over Son Heung-min’s form have been quashed by the manager , too.

With a packed schedule , it’s been confirmed that Kane will get plenty of rest . Despite this, there aren’t many more rumoured incomings. A new playmaker has been touted , with Tanguy Ndombele leaving on loan . Djed Spence could well be starting soon too , with Conte impressed with the new signing.