Arsenal report: Gunners plot summer clearout with seven stars set for the chop

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brentford in February 2023.

Arsenal are planning a summer clearout with up to seven players in danger of being sold, according to reports.

The Gunners are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they seek to win their first title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta has done a fantastic job this season and many of the players signed in the last couple of years have been integral to his team's title tilt.

Nicolas Pepe has struggled to live up to his £72m price tag at Arsenal (Image credit: PA)

With Arsenal (opens in new tab) set to be back in the Champions League next season, they will be looking to further bolster their squad this summer.

But in order to do so, they will first need to raise some funds by clearing out some deadwood.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), as many as seven players could be made available for transfer at the end of the campaign.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is on loan at Crystal Palace until the end of the season (Image credit: PA)

They include club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, who has failed to impress since his £72m switch to the Emirates Stadium in 2019.

However, Arsenal fear that they will have to pay the winger, who is currently on loan at Nice, to depart.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is spending the rest of the season at Crystal Palace (opens in new tab), also faces an uncertain future in north London.

Arsenal are eight points clear of the top of the Premier League table (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southampton (opens in new tab) loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another who is out of favour under Arteta, while former Saints defender Cedric Soares will likely to plying his trade elsewhere in 2023/24.

Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari and Alex Runarsson are the other players who could be moved on ahead of next term, when Arsenal will hope to be challenging for major prizes once more.

Arteta's side will return to action after the international break with a game against Leeds (opens in new tab) on Saturday.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are one of several Premier League teams (opens in new tab) considering a move for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The Gunners are keeping tabs on Rasmus Hojlund (opens in new tab), who scored a hat-trick for Denmark against Finland earlier this week.

And Arsenal are in danger of losing their teenager starlet Ethan Nwaneri (opens in new tab) to a Premier League rival, reports say.