PSV ready to cash in on Ibrahim Sangare as Premier League clubs form queue: report

Four top Premier League sides could battle it out for the signature of PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare this summer, with the Dutch club reportedly ready to cash in on the midfielder.

The Ivory Coast international was linked with a move to England last year but eventually extended his deal in Eindhoven to June 2027 instead.

But PSV will sanction a sale in the upcoming transfer window, according to 90Min (opens in new tab), and they won’t be short of offers.

Sangare has a €37m release clause (Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool have all shown interest in the 25-year-old, while West Ham could come into the equation if Declan Rice leaves.

Sangare’s agents are already speaking to clubs in England about his availability.

The midfielder has a €37m release clause in his contract, a price that is reflected by online portal Transfermarkt, which values Sangare at €35m.

The former Toulouse player joined PSV in September 2020 and won the Dutch Cup last season.

He has scored seven goals in 37 appearances this season across all competitions.

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.